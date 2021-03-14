New York Mets
Cautious Optimism Is Key For Edwin Diaz in 2021
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1h
Prospective Mets' closer Edwin Diaz appeared in his third spring training contest Saturday night and fired another scoreless outing, racking up two strikeouts in the process.Diaz, 27 this mont
Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 26s
New York Mets (5-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-4)Sunday, March 14, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park • Port St. Lucie, FloridaLHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00) vs. Carlos Martinez (0-1, 11.57)R
Mets' Carrasco pledges to be ready for Opening Day amid arm ailment
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 4m
Carlos Carrasco is getting a late start to spring training due to an arm ailment but don't expect the New York Mets right-hander to miss Opening Day as a result."Oh yes, I will be ready," Carrasco said, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Carrasc
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco: 'I will be ready' for first start of 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5m
Carlos Carrasco is confident that he will be on the mound for the Mets during their first go-around through the rotation to start the 2021 season after
Carlos Carrasco Threw. Felt Pretty Good
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 11m
Carlos Carrasco said in a Zoom meeting that he threw from 75 feet. He said he felt pretty good. When asked if he is ready for his first turn in the rotation, he responded “I am ready”. Encouraging news after Carrasco experienced early spring elbow...
Carlos Carrasco planning to be ready for Mets when season starts | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 22m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Carlos Carrasco said on Sunday there is no doubt in his mind that he will be ready for the opening of the season. "Oh, yes," Carrasco said before the Mets hosted the Cardinals a
Mets minor league outfielder Drew Ferguson has caught our attention
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 22m
As far as young outfielders on the farm go, the New York Mets don’t have very many close to the big leagues. They did pick up Khalil Lee this winter in a...
Lunch Time Links 3/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 24m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Dellin Betances aiming to bounce back after bad debut season with Mets
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25m
The right-hander, who was hurt and ineffective in 2020, picked up his player option to return to New York
