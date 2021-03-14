Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets minor league outfielder Drew Ferguson has caught our attention

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 23m

As far as young outfielders on the farm go, the New York Mets don’t have very many close to the big leagues. They did pick up Khalil Lee this winter in a...

Amazin' Avenue
59861283_thumbnail

Open Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 3/14/21

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13s

David Peterson takes the hill at Clover Field.

Mets Merized
59654662_thumbnail

Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 1:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 54s

New York Mets (5-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-4)Sunday, March 14, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park • Port St. Lucie, FloridaLHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00) vs. Carlos Martinez (0-1, 11.57)R

The Score
59861195_thumbnail

Mets' Carrasco pledges to be ready for Opening Day amid arm ailment

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 5m

Carlos Carrasco is getting a late start to spring training due to an arm ailment but don't expect the New York Mets right-hander to miss Opening Day as a result."Oh yes, I will be ready," Carrasco said, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Carrasc

Metro News
58383848_thumbnail

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco: 'I will be ready' for first start of 2021 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 5m

Carlos Carrasco is confident that he will be on the mound for the Mets during their first go-around through the rotation to start the 2021 season after

Mets Junkies

Carlos Carrasco Threw. Felt Pretty Good

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 11m

Carlos Carrasco said in a Zoom meeting that he threw from 75 feet. He said he felt pretty good. When asked if he is ready for his first turn in the rotation, he responded “I am ready”. Encouraging news after Carrasco experienced early spring elbow...

Newsday
59860840_thumbnail

Carlos Carrasco planning to be ready for Mets when season starts | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 22m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Carlos Carrasco said on Sunday there is no doubt in his mind that he will be ready for the opening of the season. "Oh, yes," Carrasco said before the Mets hosted the Cardinals a

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 3/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 25m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

