Carlos Carrasco: “I Will Be Ready For Opening Day”
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 18m
Addressing the media via Zoom on Sunday, Mets' pitcher Carlos Carrasco had some news: he will in fact be ready for the start of the season.Carrasco, 34 this month, suffered a bit of a setback
Mets' Carrasco pledges to be ready for Opening Day amid arm ailment
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 5m
Carlos Carrasco is getting a late start to spring training due to an arm ailment but don't expect the New York Mets right-hander to miss Opening Day as a result."Oh yes, I will be ready," Carrasco said, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Carrasc
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco: 'I will be ready' for first start of 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5m
Carlos Carrasco is confident that he will be on the mound for the Mets during their first go-around through the rotation to start the 2021 season after
Carlos Carrasco Threw. Felt Pretty Good
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 12m
Carlos Carrasco said in a Zoom meeting that he threw from 75 feet. He said he felt pretty good. When asked if he is ready for his first turn in the rotation, he responded “I am ready”. Encouraging news after Carrasco experienced early spring elbow...
Carlos Carrasco planning to be ready for Mets when season starts | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 22m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Carlos Carrasco said on Sunday there is no doubt in his mind that he will be ready for the opening of the season. "Oh, yes," Carrasco said before the Mets hosted the Cardinals a
