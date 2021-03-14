New York Mets
Open Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 3/14/21
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
David Peterson takes the hill at Clover Field.
Francisco Lindor understands baseball better than people in charge of baseball
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 22m
PREACH!!!! Lindor for commissioner. Lindor has some strong thoughts on the shift @GottaBelievePod pic.twitter.com/rkWDsENAwD — Starting 9 (@Starting9) March 14, 2021
Carlos Carrasco makes declaration in promising Mets injury update
PORT ST. LUCIE – Carlos Carrasco played catch Sunday at the Mets spring training complex, after which he left no ambiguity about his intentions for the start of the season. “Oh yes, I will be
Gameday: Mets Vs. Cardinals 1:10 PM 3/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie this afternoon at 1:10PM. David Peterson on the mound for the Mets. your br...
Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
New York Mets (5-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-4)Sunday, March 14, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park • Port St. Lucie, FloridaLHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00) vs. Carlos Martinez (0-1, 11.57)R
Mets' Carrasco pledges to be ready for Opening Day amid arm ailment
Carlos Carrasco is getting a late start to spring training due to an arm ailment but don't expect the New York Mets right-hander to miss Opening Day as a result."Oh yes, I will be ready," Carrasco said, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Carrasc
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco: 'I will be ready' for first start of 2021 | amNewYork
Carlos Carrasco is confident that he will be on the mound for the Mets during their first go-around through the rotation to start the 2021 season after
Carlos Carrasco Threw. Felt Pretty Good
Carlos Carrasco said in a Zoom meeting that he threw from 75 feet. He said he felt pretty good. When asked if he is ready for his first turn in the rotation, he responded “I am ready”. Encouraging news after Carrasco experienced early spring elbow...
