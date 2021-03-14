Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Cardinals 1:10 PM 3/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  The Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie this afternoon  at 1:10PM.  David Peterson  on the mound for the Mets.  your br...

The Mets Police
Francisco Lindor understands baseball better than people in charge of baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22m

PREACH!!!!   Lindor for commissioner. Lindor has some strong thoughts on the shift @GottaBelievePod pic.twitter.com/rkWDsENAwD — Starting 9 (@Starting9) March 14, 2021

New York Post
Carlos Carrasco makes declaration in promising Mets injury update

by: Mike Puma New York Post 51m

PORT ST. LUCIE – Carlos Carrasco played catch Sunday at the Mets spring training complex, after which he left no ambiguity about his intentions for the start of the season. “Oh yes, I will be

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 3/14/21

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

David Peterson takes the hill at Clover Field.

Mets Merized
Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 1:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

New York Mets (5-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-4)Sunday, March 14, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park • Port St. Lucie, FloridaLHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00) vs. Carlos Martinez (0-1, 11.57)R

The Score
Mets' Carrasco pledges to be ready for Opening Day amid arm ailment

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 2h

Carlos Carrasco is getting a late start to spring training due to an arm ailment but don't expect the New York Mets right-hander to miss Opening Day as a result."Oh yes, I will be ready," Carrasco said, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Carrasc

Metro News
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco: 'I will be ready' for first start of 2021 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Carlos Carrasco is confident that he will be on the mound for the Mets during their first go-around through the rotation to start the 2021 season after

Mets Junkies

Carlos Carrasco Threw. Felt Pretty Good

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

Carlos Carrasco said in a Zoom meeting that he threw from 75 feet. He said he felt pretty good. When asked if he is ready for his first turn in the rotation, he responded “I am ready”. Encouraging news after Carrasco experienced early spring elbow...

