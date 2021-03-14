Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Dominic Smith's RBI single | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Dominic Smith singles to right to bring home Michael Conforto from second and tie the score at 2

Guillorme's EPIC 22 Pitch At-Bat

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 6m

3/14/21: Luis Guillorme battles to force Jordan Hick to throw him 22 pitches in an at-bat. Guillorme draws a walk. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our f...

Mets Merized
Luis Guillorme Draws Walk After Epic 22-Pitch Battle

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 7m

Luis Guillorme: the king of spring training.First, it was catching baseball bats in midair, now it's drawing a walk after what looks to be perhaps the longest at-bat in MLB history.Steppin

Film Room
Pete Alonso's 2-run single | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 17m

Pete Alonso picks up a 2-run single with a knock up the middle to give the Mets a 6-4 lead over the Cardinals

Daily News
Mets' Carlos Carrasco thinks he’ll be ready by Opening Day - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 28m

Carlos Carrasco, who spent nearly a week dealing with right elbow soreness, has been extremely confident he’ll be healthy and prepared for his first turn through the rotation in the first week of April.

Rising Apple

Former Mets pitcher Rick Porcello remains unsigned after poor 2020 season

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Rick Porcello is a former Cy Young winner, World Series Champion, and only 32-years-old. Since debuting back in 2009, he has never made fewer than 27 start...

The Mets Police
Francisco Lindor understands baseball better than people in charge of baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

PREACH!!!!   Lindor for commissioner. Lindor has some strong thoughts on the shift @GottaBelievePod pic.twitter.com/rkWDsENAwD — Starting 9 (@Starting9) March 14, 2021

New York Post
Carlos Carrasco makes declaration in promising Mets injury update

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

PORT ST. LUCIE – Carlos Carrasco played catch Sunday at the Mets spring training complex, after which he left no ambiguity about his intentions for the start of the season. “Oh yes, I will be

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Cardinals 1:10 PM 3/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  The Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie this afternoon  at 1:10PM.  David Peterson  on the mound for the Mets.  your br...

