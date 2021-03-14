New York Mets
Pete Alonso's 2-run single | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 16m
Pete Alonso picks up a 2-run single with a knock up the middle to give the Mets a 6-4 lead over the Cardinals
Guillorme's EPIC 22 Pitch At-Bat
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 5m
3/14/21: Luis Guillorme battles to force Jordan Hick to throw him 22 pitches in an at-bat. Guillorme draws a walk. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our f...
Luis Guillorme Draws Walk After Epic 22-Pitch Battle
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 6m
Luis Guillorme: the king of spring training.First, it was catching baseball bats in midair, now it's drawing a walk after what looks to be perhaps the longest at-bat in MLB history.Steppin
Mets' Carlos Carrasco thinks he’ll be ready by Opening Day - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 27m
Carlos Carrasco, who spent nearly a week dealing with right elbow soreness, has been extremely confident he’ll be healthy and prepared for his first turn through the rotation in the first week of April.
Former Mets pitcher Rick Porcello remains unsigned after poor 2020 season
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Rick Porcello is a former Cy Young winner, World Series Champion, and only 32-years-old. Since debuting back in 2009, he has never made fewer than 27 start...
Francisco Lindor understands baseball better than people in charge of baseball
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
PREACH!!!! Lindor for commissioner. Lindor has some strong thoughts on the shift @GottaBelievePod pic.twitter.com/rkWDsENAwD — Starting 9 (@Starting9) March 14, 2021
Carlos Carrasco makes declaration in promising Mets injury update
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE – Carlos Carrasco played catch Sunday at the Mets spring training complex, after which he left no ambiguity about his intentions for the start of the season. “Oh yes, I will be
Gameday: Mets Vs. Cardinals 1:10 PM 3/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie this afternoon at 1:10PM. David Peterson on the mound for the Mets. your br...
