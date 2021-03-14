New York Mets
It takes 22: Mets SS walks after marathon at-bat
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 17m
Luis Guillorme fouled off 16 pitches to earn a walk on the 22nd pitch of a marathon at-bat against Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks.
Strasburg leaves start early with leg issue; 'nothing major' | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 12m
(AP) -- Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning Sunday because of a problem with his left calf that he calls “nothing major.”The 2019
Mets Game Recap: Cardinals 5 vs. Mets 7
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 12m
The Mets beat the Cardinals in a game were the most excitement came from a walk. Luis Guillorme walked after a 22 pitch battle. To reference, the highest pitch at bat that has been counted in the regular season was a Brandon Belt fly out after 21...
Will NY Mets starter Carlos Carrasco be ready for Opening Day?
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 21m
Here's why New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be ready for the first start of the season.
Robust Fifth Inning Fuels Mets 7-5 Victory Over Cardinals
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 25m
The Mets bested the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 at Clover Park Sunday afternoon.The highlight of today's game was a 22-pitch plate appearance from Luis Guillorme that ended in a walk. The pitcher?
Mets' Luis Guillorme battles in epic 22-pitch plate appearance - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 47m
Luis Guillorme won spring training.
Mack's Mock Pick # 42 - RHP - Kevin Abel
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 50m
Kevin Abel Mack's spin - Most starter's go-to pitch is their heater. Not Kevin. His ++ breaking ball will make his low 90s fastball look ...
Now Here Is Some Baseball-**** Baseball
by: Tom Ley — Defector 56m
Perhaps you are not yet ready to start thinking about baseball. It’s getting warmer, sure, but it’s not hot. Spring training is well underway, but there are too many other things to worry about. And besides, you don’t really need to start paying...
