Strasburg leaves start early with leg issue; 'nothing major' | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 10m

(AP) -- Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning Sunday because of a problem with his left calf that he calls “nothing major.”The 2019

Mets Junkies

Mets Game Recap: Cardinals 5 vs. Mets 7

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 10m

The Mets beat the Cardinals in a game were the most excitement came from a walk. Luis Guillorme walked after a 22 pitch battle. To reference, the highest pitch at bat that has been counted in the regular season was a Brandon Belt fly out after 21...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
It takes 22: Mets SS walks after marathon at-bat

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 14m

Luis Guillorme fouled off 16 pitches to earn a walk on the 22nd pitch of a marathon at-bat against Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks.

Lohud
Will NY Mets starter Carlos Carrasco be ready for Opening Day?

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 18m

Here's why New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be ready for the first start of the season.

Mets Merized
Robust Fifth Inning Fuels Mets 7-5 Victory Over Cardinals

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 22m

The Mets bested the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 at Clover Park Sunday afternoon.The highlight of today's game was a 22-pitch plate appearance from Luis Guillorme that ended in a walk. The pitcher?

Daily News
Mets' Luis Guillorme battles in epic 22-pitch plate appearance - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 44m

Luis Guillorme won spring training.

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick # 42 - RHP - Kevin Abel

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 48m

  Kevin Abel Mack's spin -  Most starter's go-to pitch is their heater. Not Kevin. His ++ breaking ball will make his low 90s fastball look ...

Defector
Now Here Is Some Baseball-**** Baseball

by: Tom Ley Defector 53m

Perhaps you are not yet ready to start thinking about baseball. It’s getting warmer, sure, but it’s not hot. Spring training is well underway, but there are too many other things to worry about. And besides, you don’t really need to start paying...

