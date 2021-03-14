New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Luis Guillorme works 22-pitch spring training walk in one of the longest MLB plate appearances ever - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 1h
The Mets dugout went crazy during the most ridiculous plate appearance of the spring
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets’ Francisco Lindor shows signs of breaking deep spring funk
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 14m
Observations for the Mets’ 7-5 spring training game win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Oswalt Sharp Corey Oswalt recorded five strikeouts over two shutout innings in the Mets’ 7-5
Peterson on takeaways from start | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 52m
David Peterson talks about the takeaways from his spring outing, how he feels about his curveball, and his mindset heading into the season
Video: Watch Mets' Luis Guillorme Draw 22-Pitch Walk vs. Cardinals' Jordan Hicks
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 55m
Walks in spring training are rarely exciting, but that wasn't the case in Sunday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals ...
Rough fifth inning costs Cardinals in 7-5 loss to Mets
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 1h
Tyler O'Neill went 3 for 3 and José Rondón had three RBIs, but a rough fifth inning cost the St. Louis Cardinals in a 7-5 loss to the New York Mets.
Michael Conforto, Luis Guillorme lead the way in Mets 7-5 win over Cardinals | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The New York Mets bats were hot Sunday against the Cardinals, including a perfect day at the plate for Michael Conforto and a record-setting 22-pitch at-bat ...
Building a Better Bullpen
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
Given the scattershot nature of spring training telecasts, it's been difficult to judge the performance of Mets pitchers so far. This is par...
Strasburg leaves start early with leg issue; 'nothing major' | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning Sunday because of a problem with his left calf that he calls “nothing major.”The 2019
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @jordygmets86: When they say the Mets have the most fun team in baseballBlogger / Podcaster
-
Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Highlights Mets 7-5 Win Over Cardinals via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #MLB #LGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/p4L9L3MiATBlogger / Podcaster
-
🚨announcement!🚨 if you’d like to submit a pitch to appear in @TheAppleNYM, put together ~300 words on the Mets and send it to bigapplemets1969 at gmail dot com cutoff day is Friday for the next week’s submissions 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Prediction: Fordham is about to get hosed by the NCAA selection committee for the 29th straight year.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nymfan97: Mets fans, when you think about “the prettiest swings in Mets history,” what players come to mind?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Predicting where some of the Mets' top prospects will begin in the minor leagues in 2021 (via @Jacob_Resnick) https://t.co/ZHPqxUQ3q9TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets