New York Mets

The New York Times
Luis Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Might Be a Record

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

After falling behind 0-2, a Mets infielder added another unbelievable feat to an unusual résumé. He might have set an unofficial record.

Newsday
Steven Matz kept away from Yankees . . . could ex-Met be hidden gem for Blue Jays? | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 9m

DUNEDIN, Fla. — I was looking forward to seeing the 2021 Steven Matz, Canadian version, face the Yankees Sunday at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays, unfortunately, had other ideas. Just like they did with a

MLB: Mets.com
Notes: Carrasco tests elbow; Peterson; Nido

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 1h

Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was all smiles Sunday after testing his arm for the first time since he was shut down earlier this week with soreness in his right elbow. “I don't feel frustrated about this; this is something normal for me,”...

Mets Daddy

22 Reasons Luis Guillorme Should Play Everyday

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

Every time Luis Guillorme takes the field, he again proves himself and further shows why he needs to play everyday. His latest exploit was a 22 pitch at-bat against Jordan Hicks. Hicks is a closer …

Empire Sports Media
Guillorme’s 22-Pitch Walk Highlights Mets 7-5 Win Over Cardinals

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets had plenty of fun during their 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Guillorme was responsible for one of the greatest at-bats in spring training history. After falling behind 0-2, Guillorme battled 20 more pitches to draw a...

New York Post
Mets’ Francisco Lindor shows signs of breaking deep spring funk

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Observations for the Mets’ 7-5 spring training game win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Oswalt Sharp Corey Oswalt recorded five strikeouts over two shutout innings in the Mets’ 7-5

Film Room
Peterson on takeaways from start | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

David Peterson talks about the takeaways from his spring outing, how he feels about his curveball, and his mindset heading into the season

Bleacher Report
Video: Watch Mets' Luis Guillorme Draw 22-Pitch Walk vs. Cardinals' Jordan Hicks

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 2h

Walks in spring training are rarely exciting, but that wasn't the case in Sunday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals ...

