Notes: Carrasco tests elbow; Peterson; Nido
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 1h
Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was all smiles Sunday after testing his arm for the first time since he was shut down earlier this week with soreness in his right elbow. “I don't feel frustrated about this; this is something normal for me,”...
Steven Matz kept away from Yankees . . . could ex-Met be hidden gem for Blue Jays? | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 9m
DUNEDIN, Fla. — I was looking forward to seeing the 2021 Steven Matz, Canadian version, face the Yankees Sunday at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays, unfortunately, had other ideas. Just like they did with a
22 Reasons Luis Guillorme Should Play Everyday
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Every time Luis Guillorme takes the field, he again proves himself and further shows why he needs to play everyday. His latest exploit was a 22 pitch at-bat against Jordan Hicks. Hicks is a closer …
Guillorme’s 22-Pitch Walk Highlights Mets 7-5 Win Over Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets had plenty of fun during their 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Guillorme was responsible for one of the greatest at-bats in spring training history. After falling behind 0-2, Guillorme battled 20 more pitches to draw a...
Luis Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Might Be a Record
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
After falling behind 0-2, a Mets infielder added another unbelievable feat to an unusual résumé. He might have set an unofficial record.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor shows signs of breaking deep spring funk
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Observations for the Mets’ 7-5 spring training game win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Oswalt Sharp Corey Oswalt recorded five strikeouts over two shutout innings in the Mets’ 7-5
Peterson on takeaways from start | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
David Peterson talks about the takeaways from his spring outing, how he feels about his curveball, and his mindset heading into the season
Video: Watch Mets' Luis Guillorme Draw 22-Pitch Walk vs. Cardinals' Jordan Hicks
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 2h
Walks in spring training are rarely exciting, but that wasn't the case in Sunday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals ...
George Weiss helped build the Yankees dynasty of the 1940s and 50s. #OTD in 1961, Weiss was named president of the soon-to-be-named Mets and would lay the groundwork for the team's 1969 championship. https://t.co/Z1Jy85uwIeBlogger / Podcaster
I'm curious to see if Francisco Lindor and the #Mets reach an extension agreement before the start of the season.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @lguillorme: @TheRealSmith2_ is a great and genuine human being. Since the first day we met him, back in 2013, he was very polite with us. No matter what he is doing, every time he sees us around he comes over to say hi. Impossible not to love him! #respect https://t.co/3sepVNQ90oBlogger / Podcaster
RT @RTPiersall: Here's an interesting little anecdote. When @TheRealSmith2_ was first drafted nearly a decade ago, someone asked him here on Twitter what prospect Mets fans should keep their eyes on. He said @lguillorme13. I never forgot that. All these years later, and here we are.Blogger / Podcaster
"And if the Mets have two well-below-average defenders in the outfield, can they also afford to have another well-below-average defender on the infield?" Analyzing the Mets' potential dilemma at third base (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/NId2HBCa2STV / Radio Network
RT @NewsdaySports: #Mets infielder Luis Guillorme's 22-pitch walk a benchmark for spring training | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/LPoy7yx0jN https://t.co/JAMvwieUmKBeat Writer / Columnist
