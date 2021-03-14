New York Mets
Amazin' at-bat: Mets' Guillorme draws 22-pitch walk vs Hicks
by: AP — USA Today 1h
New York Mets backup Luis Guillorme had quite an at-bat in spring training Sunday
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets' Luis Guillorme works 22-pitch walk in spring training game
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 41m
Yes, you read that correctly: The New York Mets' Luis Guillorme saw 22 pitches in an at-bat during a spring training game against the Cardinals.
Steven Matz kept away from Yankees . . . could ex-Met be hidden gem for Blue Jays? | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
DUNEDIN, Fla. — I was looking forward to seeing the 2021 Steven Matz, Canadian version, face the Yankees Sunday at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays, unfortunately, had other ideas. Just like they did with a
Notes: Carrasco tests elbow; Peterson; Nido
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 3h
Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was all smiles Sunday after testing his arm for the first time since he was shut down earlier this week with soreness in his right elbow. “I don't feel frustrated about this; this is something normal for me,”...
22 Reasons Luis Guillorme Should Play Everyday
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
Every time Luis Guillorme takes the field, he again proves himself and further shows why he needs to play everyday. His latest exploit was a 22 pitch at-bat against Jordan Hicks. Hicks is a closer …
Guillorme’s 22-Pitch Walk Highlights Mets 7-5 Win Over Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3h
The New York Mets had plenty of fun during their 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Guillorme was responsible for one of the greatest at-bats in spring training history. After falling behind 0-2, Guillorme battled 20 more pitches to draw a...
Luis Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Might Be a Record
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
After falling behind 0-2, a Mets infielder added another unbelievable feat to an unusual résumé. He might have set an unofficial record.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor shows signs of breaking deep spring funk
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Observations for the Mets’ 7-5 spring training game win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Oswalt Sharp Corey Oswalt recorded five strikeouts over two shutout innings in the Mets’ 7-5
Peterson on takeaways from start | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
David Peterson talks about the takeaways from his spring outing, how he feels about his curveball, and his mindset heading into the season
