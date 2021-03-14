Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
59870946_thumbnail

Amazin' at-bat: Mets' Guillorme draws 22-pitch walk vs Hicks

by: AP USA Today 1h

New York Mets backup Luis Guillorme had quite an at-bat in spring training Sunday

USA Today
59865502_thumbnail

Mets' Luis Guillorme works 22-pitch walk in spring training game

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 41m

Yes, you read that correctly: The New York Mets' Luis Guillorme saw 22 pitches in an at-bat during a spring training game against the Cardinals.

Newsday
59870513_thumbnail

Steven Matz kept away from Yankees . . . could ex-Met be hidden gem for Blue Jays? | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

DUNEDIN, Fla. — I was looking forward to seeing the 2021 Steven Matz, Canadian version, face the Yankees Sunday at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays, unfortunately, had other ideas. Just like they did with a

MLB: Mets.com
59868614_thumbnail

Notes: Carrasco tests elbow; Peterson; Nido

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 3h

Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was all smiles Sunday after testing his arm for the first time since he was shut down earlier this week with soreness in his right elbow. “I don't feel frustrated about this; this is something normal for me,”...

Mets Daddy

22 Reasons Luis Guillorme Should Play Everyday

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

Every time Luis Guillorme takes the field, he again proves himself and further shows why he needs to play everyday. His latest exploit was a 22 pitch at-bat against Jordan Hicks. Hicks is a closer …

Empire Sports Media
56079119_thumbnail

Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Highlights Mets 7-5 Win Over Cardinals

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 3h

The New York Mets had plenty of fun during their 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Guillorme was responsible for one of the greatest at-bats in spring training history. After falling behind 0-2, Guillorme battled 20 more pitches to draw a...

The New York Times
59868312_thumbnail

Luis Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Might Be a Record

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

After falling behind 0-2, a Mets infielder added another unbelievable feat to an unusual résumé. He might have set an unofficial record.

New York Post
59867746_thumbnail

Mets' Francisco Lindor shows signs of breaking deep spring funk

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Observations for the Mets’ 7-5 spring training game win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Oswalt Sharp Corey Oswalt recorded five strikeouts over two shutout innings in the Mets’ 7-5

Film Room
59866905_thumbnail

Peterson on takeaways from start | 03/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

David Peterson talks about the takeaways from his spring outing, how he feels about his curveball, and his mindset heading into the season

