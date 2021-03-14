Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
59872972_thumbnail

Cardinals' Hicks gets into 'a good battle' in first appearance since 2019

by: foxsports Fox Sports 48m

Luis Guillorme stood at the plate for more than 10 minutes against rocket-armed St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks, eventually drawing a 22-pitch walk Sunday.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
59872870_thumbnail

Luis Guillorme has another jaw-dropping Mets moment

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 58m

You won’t find utility infielders much more different than the athletic, contact-hitting Luis Guillorme and the bulky, power-hitting Wilmer Flores. So why, as Guillorme battled Cardinals

USA Today
59865502_thumbnail

Mets' Luis Guillorme works 22-pitch walk in spring training game

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 2h

Yes, you read that correctly: The New York Mets' Luis Guillorme saw 22 pitches in an at-bat during a spring training game against the Cardinals.

Newsday
59870513_thumbnail

Steven Matz kept away from Yankees . . . could ex-Met be hidden gem for Blue Jays? | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 3h

DUNEDIN, Fla. — I was looking forward to seeing the 2021 Steven Matz, Canadian version, face the Yankees Sunday at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays, unfortunately, had other ideas. Just like they did with a

MLB: Mets.com
59868614_thumbnail

Notes: Carrasco tests elbow; Peterson; Nido

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 4h

Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was all smiles Sunday after testing his arm for the first time since he was shut down earlier this week with soreness in his right elbow. “I don't feel frustrated about this; this is something normal for me,”...

Mets Daddy

22 Reasons Luis Guillorme Should Play Everyday

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4h

Every time Luis Guillorme takes the field, he again proves himself and further shows why he needs to play everyday. His latest exploit was a 22 pitch at-bat against Jordan Hicks. Hicks is a closer …

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Empire Sports Media
56079119_thumbnail

Guillorme’s 22-Pitch Walk Highlights Mets 7-5 Win Over Cardinals

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 4h

The New York Mets had plenty of fun during their 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Guillorme was responsible for one of the greatest at-bats in spring training history. After falling behind 0-2, Guillorme battled 20 more pitches to draw a...

The New York Times
59868312_thumbnail

Luis Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Might Be a Record

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 4h

After falling behind 0-2, a Mets infielder added another unbelievable feat to an unusual résumé. He might have set an unofficial record.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets