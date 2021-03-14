New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cardinals' Hicks gets into 'a good battle' in first appearance since 2019
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 48m
Luis Guillorme stood at the plate for more than 10 minutes against rocket-armed St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks, eventually drawing a 22-pitch walk Sunday.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Luis Guillorme has another jaw-dropping Mets moment
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 58m
You won’t find utility infielders much more different than the athletic, contact-hitting Luis Guillorme and the bulky, power-hitting Wilmer Flores. So why, as Guillorme battled Cardinals
Mets' Luis Guillorme works 22-pitch walk in spring training game
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 2h
Yes, you read that correctly: The New York Mets' Luis Guillorme saw 22 pitches in an at-bat during a spring training game against the Cardinals.
Steven Matz kept away from Yankees . . . could ex-Met be hidden gem for Blue Jays? | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3h
DUNEDIN, Fla. — I was looking forward to seeing the 2021 Steven Matz, Canadian version, face the Yankees Sunday at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays, unfortunately, had other ideas. Just like they did with a
Notes: Carrasco tests elbow; Peterson; Nido
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 4h
Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was all smiles Sunday after testing his arm for the first time since he was shut down earlier this week with soreness in his right elbow. “I don't feel frustrated about this; this is something normal for me,”...
22 Reasons Luis Guillorme Should Play Everyday
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
Every time Luis Guillorme takes the field, he again proves himself and further shows why he needs to play everyday. His latest exploit was a 22 pitch at-bat against Jordan Hicks. Hicks is a closer …
Guillorme’s 22-Pitch Walk Highlights Mets 7-5 Win Over Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 4h
The New York Mets had plenty of fun during their 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Guillorme was responsible for one of the greatest at-bats in spring training history. After falling behind 0-2, Guillorme battled 20 more pitches to draw a...
Luis Guillorme's 22-Pitch Walk Might Be a Record
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 4h
After falling behind 0-2, a Mets infielder added another unbelievable feat to an unusual résumé. He might have set an unofficial record.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
.@NYNJHarper thinks Luis Guillorme could play a major role for the Mets this season: https://t.co/ip0l2CZurc ➡️ @GEICOTV / Radio Network
-
RT @JeremyM84459000: Please check out Part I of my interview with Nelson Figueroa @FiggieNY! #Mets, #SNY, @Mets @JohnMackinAde @JohnFromAlbany https://t.co/gQwyUKyTYlTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JohnFromAlbany: Check out this great interview with Brooklyn Born Nelson Figueroa, Part 1 By Jeremy Mand @FiggieNY #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @JohnMackinAde @JeremyM84459000 https://t.co/V8W2gYPQnr https://t.co/BTo40JDEiATV / Radio Personality
-
-
By the 12th pitch, every logical pitcher in the league would be thinking “KILL HIM WITH FIRE!” Glad he’s on my team. #LGMLuis Guillorme's 22-pitch at-bat against Jordan Hicks. Enjoy. https://t.co/5lSvlbktreProspect
-
Talking baseball with @mariacmarino on SNY SportsNite at 11. His epic AB aside, why Guillermo should play a significant role for Mets in '21, as I wrote in this column: https://t.co/NfCTEUWyX1 And what to expect from Yanks' Deivi Garcia this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets