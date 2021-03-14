New York Mets
Who Will Be on the Opening Day Roster?
by: UPNORTH CITY GIRLZ RADIO — Talkin' Mets 1h
Mike Silva gives his thoughts on who the Mets 26-man roster should be and handicaps the starting rotation and bullpen battles. Award-winning author Larry Olmsted stops by to discuss his book ?Fans? and the impact of ballparks being re-opened in 2021.
Don’t Forget About Corey Oswalt
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9m
While Luis Guillorme understandably grabbed all the headlines, he was not the only Mets player who impressed. Corey Oswalt also had a strong performance. Oswalt pitched two scoreless innings striki…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Sunday 3/15/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 39m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League , NL East , N...
Spring training roundup: Braves rally past Rays - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2m
Ehire Adrianza hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at North Point, Fla. Shea Langeliers and Sean Kazmar hit home runs in the eighth inning as the...
Remembering Mets History (2003) Mike Pizza Goes After Guillermo Mota After Getting Hit With Pitch
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Spring Training 2003: The history of this battle, began the previous Spring Training in 2002. During a March 28th game in Dodger Town, at ...
Cardinals' Hicks gets into 'a good battle' in first appearance since 2019
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
Luis Guillorme stood at the plate for more than 10 minutes against rocket-armed St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks, eventually drawing a 22-pitch walk Sunday.
Luis Guillorme has another jaw-dropping Mets moment
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
You won’t find utility infielders much more different than the athletic, contact-hitting Luis Guillorme and the bulky, power-hitting Wilmer Flores. So why, as Guillorme battled Cardinals
Mets' Luis Guillorme works 22-pitch walk in spring training game
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 4h
Yes, you read that correctly: The New York Mets' Luis Guillorme saw 22 pitches in an at-bat during a spring training game against the Cardinals.
