Why Luis Guillorme could play a vital role on the 2021 Mets | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 29m

Luis Guillorme is fresh off of an epic 22-pitch plate appearance against the Cardinals and has proved to be a stellar defensive infielder during his tenure w...

Lohud
Luis Guillorme: The Bat Catch vs. The 22-pitch Walk: Which is better?

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 4m

Luis Guillorme is now responsible for two memorable spring training moments, but which is better? We debate.

Amazin' Avenue
J.D. Davis hopes to settle in at third base this season

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

After an offseason of rumors, Davis is slated to be the team’s third baseman this year.

Mack's Mets
Weekend College Starters

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 16m

  FRIDAY: MARCH 12 TH   LHP Andrew Abbott , Virginia vs Notre Dame   Game: 4.1-IP, 4-ER, 7-K, LOSS (1-3)   Season: 4-starts, 1-3, 3....

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Luis Guillorme has plate appearance for the ages

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 27m

It takes something really special to make a plate appearance during spring training stand out. Usually, it involves a titanic blast that smashes a windshie...

Mets Junkies
#MetsCrushMonday: Luis Guillorme

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 34m

Guillorme has earned this spot with me before. While I don’t like to be redundant when it comes to these particular segments, it’s hard to ignore how awesome Luis Guillorme is. But let’s backtrack a bit and take a look at a small piece of what I...

Empire Sports Media
Mets: Carlos Carrasco claims he will be ready for Opening Day after throwing without issues

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 35m

Last week, the New York Mets got a scare when star pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who was acquired alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor from the Cleveland Indians, reported some soreness in his right (pitching) elbow after throwing in the team’s complex....

Rising Apple

Mets News: Luis Guillorme is making a serious push for more starts

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Luis Guillorme has come a long way from being best known as the infielder with great hands. The first glimpse many of us got of him involving the well-bear...

