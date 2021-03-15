New York Mets
NL East MLB Betting Preview: Expect a bloodbath in 2021 - Metro US
The National League East is going to be a bloodbath this year. Less than 5 months removed from an NLCS game 7, the Atlanta Braves now find themselves merely as co-favorites to repeat as NL East champions. The New York Mets are hot on their tails, as...
Mets haven’t disappointed this spring because, well, it’s just spring training
The New York Mets have played enough exhibition games down in Florida where we can begin to look at some numbers, crunch some stats, and feel some feels. A...
Lunch Time Links 3/15/2021
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Arodys Vizcaino Flashes Impressive Velocity in Grapefruit League Debut
It's been nearly two full calendar years since Arodys Vizcaino took the mound in a big-league uniform. So, one can imagine he likely felt some butterflies when his name was called to pitch the six
Battle for the New York Mets’ fifth starter job is not over
The New York Mets boast enviable pitching depth after going to the market and acquiring Taijuan Walker, one of the few reliable starters available, a few weeks ago. The popular belief is that the first four members of the rotation are set, with...
Luis Guillorme's 22-pitch Walk or his 2017 Bat Catch: Which is better?
Luis Guillorme is now responsible for two memorable spring training moments, but which is better? A debate.
State of the New York Mets: Opening Day anticipation
State of the New York Mets: Opening Day anticipation first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
MiLB rule changes for 2021 could be good thing
Last Thursday Major League Baseball announced major rules changes at all four levels of the minor leagues for the 2021 season. They were met to mixed reactions, though many fans came down on the si…
