Keith talks Pete, pitching, and predictions

May Still Be Hope Yet For Matt Harvey
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
After a disaster of a first start of Spring Training for Matt Harvey, he rebounded in a big way. It wasn’t just the results, it was how he pitched. Through 4.0 innings, he allowed two earned …
Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez breakup drama would have been Mets nightmare
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
Can YOU imagine? The Mets’ new owners on the rocks, relationship-wise, before they so much as played a regular-season game? You need only imagine, because it’s not real. Steve Cohen, not Alex
Tom Brennan - WHERE ARE ALL THE LEFT HAND PITCHERS?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 3h
I LOVE LEFTIES... BECAUSE I AM ONE! The Mets' minors rosters are certainly incomplete at this stage, but only list 8 lefties: Jerry Blevins...
A Tale of Two Pitchers
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
In yesterday's post , I wrote about the Mets' effort to construct a bullpen for 2021 without resorting to spending a pile of money on establ...
MLB Spring Training gear: Where to buy NY Yankees, Mets hats, shirts, masks, Grapefruit League gear - syracuse.com
by: Ben Axelsonbaxelson@syracuse.com — Syracuse 5h
Celebrate the start of the 2021 MLB season with fresh Spring Training style.
Matt Harvey faced the Pirates today. How did he do? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7h
It was a rematch of the 1979 World Series, and Matt Harvey looks super-focused in this picture from today’s fame. And let’s watch the second pitch of the game….OH NO! #Pirates 1 @ #Orioles 0 [T1-1o]: Ke’Bryan Hayes homers (1): fly ball to LF(solo)...
This Plate Appearance Has 22 Pitches
by: RJ McDaniel — FanGraphs 8h
Baseball is a game of repetition and disruption.
