Happy 40th Birthday Curtis Granderson

Oh, nooooo. One of my favorite actors! All that you mentioned, plus Blue Collar, Brubaker, Midnight Run. He had such an endearing quality and ability to elicit empathy. The kind of guy you wanted on your side.

Randy Rest In Peace Yaphet Kotto. What a great actor. He’s obviously known for Live and Let Die, Alien, and other films but I will always remember him in Running Man. That is a very underrated and highly entertaining 80s film.