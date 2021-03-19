New York Mets
Tomás Nido's solo home run | 03/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Tomás Nido lifts a solo home run to the right-field hill and extends the Mets' lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Mack's Mock Pick # 47 - RHP - Mason Erla
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4m
Mason Erla Mack's spin - O had hoped Erla would have been off to a better start this year, but the season is young. I still have him at #...
Taijuan Walker strikes out three | 03/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 46m
Taijuan Walker strikes out three hitters and twirls four scoreless frames in a strong spring start against the Cardinals
Mets’ Francisco Lindor is more edgy and interesting than you think | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been heating up this spring and people know him from his nickname 'Mr. Smile.' SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains why ...
Grand day for Lindor with first Mets slam
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 50m
If the Mets had any doubts about Francisco Lindor’s long-term fit on this team, he is shattering them with his recent Grapefruit League play. Lindor clubbed a grand slam Friday against the Cardinals in Port St. Lucie, Fla., going deep for the second...
Francisco Lindor Belts Grand Slam
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 55m
3/19/21: Francisco Lindor belts his first grand slam as a Met, in a Spring Training game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...
Hospital job make Marlins prospect grateful for baseball | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Miami Marlins pitching prospect Will Stewart landed a $10-an-hour offseason hospital job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and said the experience made him more grateful for baseball.“
Luis Rojas Provides Updates on Carlos Carrasco, Dominic Smith
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
Mets' manager Luis Rojas addressed the media today via Zoom and supplied information about the recent injuries to pitcher Carlos Carrasco and first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith.Carrasco, 3
Francisco Lindor, Mets 'not currently close' on long-term contract?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
The Mets have less than two full weeks to get four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to commit his future to the club or risk losing him in the offseason.
