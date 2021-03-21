New York Mets
Drew Smith Has Shoulder Soreness, Arodys Vizcaino Dealing with Elbow Soreness
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3h
Mets' manager Luis Rojas addressed the media via Zoom on Sunday and said that right-handed pitcher Drew Smith is dealing with shoulder soreness, while right-hander Arodys Vizcaino has experienced
RT @StevenACohen2: @SamTaubes @IamTrevorMay Well, if I extend everybody I’m going to be pretty extendedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Conforto and Lindor have homered today. That's at least $500 million in long-term contracts. Steve Cohen is here in West Palm Beach to watch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lindor is said to be looking for more than $300M so it’s unclear how he’ll respond. But it’s certainly reason for some optimism that the Mets are willing to hit that number. We’ll see if turns out to be a magic number.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Update on a possible Francisco Lindor extension: #LFGMSources: Mets are willing to go to $300M to lock up superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor though it isn’t clear if they are there yet. They started below that number but are looking to compromise to get it done. They obviously are quite serious about keeping him in the fold.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sources: Mets are willing to go to $300M to lock up superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor though it isn’t clear if they are there yet. They started below that number but are looking to compromise to get it done. They obviously are quite serious about keeping him in the fold.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Encouraging sign: Dellin Betances pitched a scoreless inning. He did not allow a baserunner. He followed Edwin Diaz, who pitched a scoreless inning and didn’t allow a baserunner.Beat Writer / Columnist
