New York Mets

Mets Merized
Drew Smith Has Shoulder Soreness, Arodys Vizcaino Dealing with Elbow Soreness

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3h

Mets' manager Luis Rojas addressed the media via Zoom on Sunday and said that right-handed pitcher Drew Smith is dealing with shoulder soreness, while right-hander Arodys Vizcaino has experienced

Mets' Jacob deGrom 'definitely' rooting for Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto extensions

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2m

The Mets would highly benefit from having Lindor and Conforto on board for years to come, and star pitcher Jacob deGrom is rooting for both players to ink extensions with the franchise. 

Rojas updates on Vizcaino, Smith | 03/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 59m

Mets' skipper Luis Rojas discusses status updates of both Arodys Vizcaino with elbow soreness, and Drew Smith with shoulder soreness

Mets bullpen takes hit with Drew Smith, Arodys Vizcaino battling injuries | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas on Sunday revealed a pair of relievers dealing with injury issues less than two weeks before Opening Day.

Stumbling Towards the Light

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

As I wrote yesterday, I'm going to shy away from writing prediction pieces for the season. I've seen too many springs where a player was abs...

Mets catcher search: Tyler Flowers would be an upgrade over Tomas Nido

by: Allen Settle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The New York Mets made one of their bigger offseason splashes when they inked former All-Star James McCann as their starting catcher. The move represents a...

Mike's Mets - Spring Fever Dreams

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 2h

  By  Mike Steffanos Today is the first day of spring. It's always among my favorite days of the year. Although I tolerate winter pretty wel...

MMO Community: 2021 Mets Predictions Challenge

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

Below are the questions for the MMO Community 2021 Mets Predictions Challenge.There are 18 questions in all encompassing five different categories: Pitching, Hitting, Defense, Front Office and

Drew Smith and Arodys Vizcaino Dealing with Soreness

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 3h

Right handed relievers Drew Smith and Arodys Vizcaino are dealing with soreness in their arms. Drew Smith, who was showing great promise this spring, is dealing with right shoulder soreness. There is no timetable for his return. The 27 year old owns...

    Tim Healey @timbhealey 4m
    RT @StevenACohen2: @SamTaubes @IamTrevorMay Well, if I extend everybody I’m going to be pretty extended
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 11m
    RT @NYPost_Mets: Conforto and Lindor have homered today. That's at least $500 million in long-term contracts. Steve Cohen is here in West Palm Beach to watch.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 15m
    Lindor is said to be looking for more than $300M so it’s unclear how he’ll respond. But it’s certainly reason for some optimism that the Mets are willing to hit that number. We’ll see if turns out to be a magic number.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 17m
    Update on a possible Francisco Lindor extension: #LFGM
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 19m
    Sources: Mets are willing to go to $300M to lock up superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor though it isn’t clear if they are there yet. They started below that number but are looking to compromise to get it done. They obviously are quite serious about keeping him in the fold.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 23m
    Encouraging sign: Dellin Betances pitched a scoreless inning. He did not allow a baserunner. He followed Edwin Diaz, who pitched a scoreless inning and didn’t allow a baserunner.
