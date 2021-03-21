Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
Michael Conforto says he’s not focused on a contract extension, focused on baseball | Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

New York Mets OF Michael Conforto says his focus is on the season and not the contract extension talks happening between his agent and the Mets. Plus, Jacob ...

Newsday
Scherzer faces deGrom in spring game, rematch on opening day | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5m

No surprise here: Max Scherzer will have the ball in his hands when he begins the final season of his seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals.Scherzer will make his Nationals-r

Film Room
Jacob deGrom on facing Scherzer | 03/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 20m

Jacob deGrom discusses what he was working on in his start against the Nationals and how he enjoys competing against Max Scherzer

Daily News
Mets' Lindor, Conforto homer off Nationals' Scherzer - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 21m

Almost every regular was in except for catcher James McCann.

Mets Merized
Opinion: Time Running Out to Extend Francisco Lindor

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 39m

With less than two weeks until Opening Day, the window to extend upcoming free agents will be coming to an end very shortly and that could certainly make things very challenging for the New York M

New York Post
Mets may have half-billion dollar dilemma on their hands

by: Mike Puma New York Post 41m

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mets president Sandy Alderson watched from seats near the visitor’s dugout Sunday as potentially a half-billion dollars in contract extensions unloaded against the

New York Mets Videos

Conforto, Lindor Homer, deGrom Dominates

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

3/21/21: Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor both hit home runs to back five scoreless innings by Jacob deGrom in a Mets victory over the Washington Nation...

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom tops Scherzer in OD preview

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

If Sunday was indeed a preview of Opening Day, the Mets would prefer not to change a thing. Sharp as usual in stretching out to 67 pitches in a 6-2 win over the Nationals, Jacob deGrom easily outpitched Max Scherzer in West Palm Beach, Fla. That may...

