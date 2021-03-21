New York Mets
Mets' Lindor, Conforto homer off Nationals' Scherzer - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 22m
Almost every regular was in except for catcher James McCann.
Scherzer faces deGrom in spring game, rematch on opening day | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
No surprise here: Max Scherzer will have the ball in his hands when he begins the final season of his seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals.Scherzer will make his Nationals-r
Jacob deGrom on facing Scherzer | 03/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Jacob deGrom discusses what he was working on in his start against the Nationals and how he enjoys competing against Max Scherzer
Opinion: Time Running Out to Extend Francisco Lindor
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 40m
With less than two weeks until Opening Day, the window to extend upcoming free agents will be coming to an end very shortly and that could certainly make things very challenging for the New York M
Mets may have half-billion dollar dilemma on their hands
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 42m
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mets president Sandy Alderson watched from seats near the visitor’s dugout Sunday as potentially a half-billion dollars in contract extensions unloaded against the
Conforto, Lindor Homer, deGrom Dominates
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
3/21/21: Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor both hit home runs to back five scoreless innings by Jacob deGrom in a Mets victory over the Washington Nation...
deGrom tops Scherzer in OD preview
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
If Sunday was indeed a preview of Opening Day, the Mets would prefer not to change a thing. Sharp as usual in stretching out to 67 pitches in a 6-2 win over the Nationals, Jacob deGrom easily outpitched Max Scherzer in West Palm Beach, Fla. That may...
Michael Conforto says he’s not focused on a contract extension, focused on baseball | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
New York Mets OF Michael Conforto says his focus is on the season and not the contract extension talks happening between his agent and the Mets. Plus, Jacob ...
