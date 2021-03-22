New York Mets
Mets notes: Triple play, Joey Lucchesi and openers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If double plays are a pitcher’s best friend, then what the Mets did Monday against the Astros was more like soulmate-level defense. A triple play — yes, a triple play — highlig
Mike Piazza’s ideal Mets, Francisco Lindor scenario probably won’t happen
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 16m
The Mets’ willingness to cross the $300 million threshold with Francisco Lindor underlines their seriousness in wanting to lock in their new shortstop before his Opening Day deadline. The natural
Here's the latest on Lindor, Conforto, and building the bullpen | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 56m
Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a brand-new episode of Shea Anything, where the podcast talk continues to surround extension talk for Francisco ...
'If it's meant to be': Piazza's insight for Lindor
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 56m
If anyone in the world understands the particulars of Francisco Lindor’s situation, it is Mike Piazza. Twenty-three years ago, Piazza was in the midst of his prime, months away from free agency, when the Mets acquired him in a blockbuster deal with...
Mets: What If Pete Alonso Really Has Everything Lined Up This Year
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets and Pete Alonso missed each other in last year's shortened season. But what if, as all signs point to now, 2021 is different?
New York Mets Turn Triple Play in 5-4 Loss to Houston Astros
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets have already had themselves a 22-pitch walk this spring, and they added a triple play to their list of oddities in spring training. Despite the triple play, the Mets needed more help in their 5-4 loss against the Houston Astros....
Mets Turn Triple Play in 5-4 Loss to Astros
by: Joseph Schoedel — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets (9-8-1) lost a close one as they were defeated by the Houston Astros (4-12) this afternoon by a score of 5-4. The Mets turned a rare triple play in the bottom of the sixth pictur
