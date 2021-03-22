New York Mets
Spring training roundup: Nelson Cruz leads Twins past Braves - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
The ageless Nelson Cruz keeps pounding the ball. Cruz, 40, hit a two-run homer and Jose Berrios pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out six as the Minnesota Twins shut down the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Monday at Fort Myers, Fla. Cruz, who has 417...
Mets’ Albert Almora showcases his bat
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 47m
Observations from the Mets’ spring training game on Monday. Big Stick Albert Almora Jr.’s highlights this spring have mostly come with his glove, but Monday he smashed a three-run homer as
After one month with Mets, Luis Rojas says James McCann looks ‘outstanding’ - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 2h
“Outstanding catcher. Outstanding clubhouse guy. Teammate. True leader.”
Big Phony Mets pretend they like Daniel Murphy.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Give me a break with this Mets. You tried to bury this guy for a decade. Don't act like you liked him now.
Piazza talks about Lindor | 03/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Mike Piazza gives his thoughts about the acquisition of Francisco Lindor and what his advice to him is in his first season with the Mets
Mike Piazza high on new Mets owner Steve Cohen, looks forward to meeting him | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pandemic be damned, Mike Piazza has made his annual pilgrimage from Italy, where he lives, to Port St. Lucie for a two-day appearance as a guest instructor. He spent part of M
Here's the latest on Lindor, Conforto, and building the bullpen | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a brand-new episode of Shea Anything, where the podcast talk continues to surround extension talk for Francisco ...
'If it's meant to be': Piazza's insight for Lindor
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
If anyone in the world understands the particulars of Francisco Lindor’s situation, it is Mike Piazza. Twenty-three years ago, Piazza was in the midst of his prime, months away from free agency, when the Mets acquired him in a blockbuster deal with...
