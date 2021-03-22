Are we going to have a serious conversation about the obesity epidemic in America and it’s causes??? No!! Are we gonna dunk on this woman for RTs??? Yes!! Log off, all of ya.

Bridget Phetasy Obesity is one of the primary factors that affects your response to COVID and these fuckers are giving away a donut a day if you’re vaccinated. Everything is so dumb. https://t.co/4j6i50VNFH