Mets News and Breakfast Links 3/23/2021

RT @ RTPiersall : Going to do a little 🚨 giveaway 🚨 of my own! Up for grabs we’ve got a Dominic Smith rookie auto from Topps A&G, and a Noah Syndergaard game used relic from Topps Museum Collection /50. All you have to do is FOLLOW me @ RTPiersall , RT & LIKE this tweet. 💙 Good luck! #LGM