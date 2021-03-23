New York Mets
Taijuan Walker Sells MLB's First NFT
by: Gary Phillips — NY Times 17m
Taijuan Walker explains how he beat the rest of Major League Baseball to the market, auctioning off his own digital art using blockchain technology.
Mike Piazza thinks Jacob deGrom could be Hall of Fame-bound, what does BNNY think? | BNNY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7m
On BNNY, the panel reacts to comments on Monday from Mike Piazza about Jacob deGrom's chances to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame one day, and takes a...
Gameday: Mets Vs. Marlins: 1:10PM 3/23/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9m
The Mets are home in Port St. Lucie to take on the Miami Marlins at 1:10 PM today with Marcus Stroman on the mound. your ...
Spring Training Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 34m
Miami Marlins (10-4) vs. New York Mets (9-8)Tuesday, March 23, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park • Port St. Lucie, FLLHP Daniel Castano (1-1, 4.05) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 2.70)SNY, MLBN
Open Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 3/23/21
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m
Stroman takes the hill as the club’s spring schedule winds down.
Mets 2021 projections: Dominic Smith
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 47m
Dominic Smith is a first baseman who’s athletic enough to fake it in left field. That’s a good thing because the Mets have a 1B who hit 53 HR and while he’s not as good defensively as Smith, he’s n…
Mike Piazza’s Advice for Francisco Lindor
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza has some advice for the Mets new superstar, Francisco Lindor. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vid...
The Rockies Are The Old, Weird Kind Of Bad
by: David Roth — Defector 2h
One strange side effect of the ongoing spike in sports team valuations is that teams will soon become too expensive for even unconscionably, criminally wealthy families and individuals to buy. To the extent that this has not already happened at the...
This idea's been floating around the sport for a few years, and Jarrett makes a compelling case why (and how) the Mets could exploit it this year.The Mets are set on improving now. @jaseidler suggests the team takes a novel draft approach to that end—going millions and millions of dollars beyond its draft bonus pool. Read here: https://t.co/8PsA2p4Nyi https://t.co/MLuDHzqLzEBeat Writer / Columnist
Pearl Jam, Alive (1991)Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are set on improving now. @jaseidler suggests the team takes a novel draft approach to that end—going millions and millions of dollars beyond its draft bonus pool. Read here: https://t.co/8PsA2p4NyiMisc
Mets fans probably enjoyed watching this... https://t.co/U7Dm7jQEBrTV / Radio Network
It sounds like the Mets could carry both Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto, based on how Luis Rojas just answered a question about the rotation competition. The one who doesn’t end up in the rotation could have a bullpen role. Lots of thigns to consider still, Rojas said.Beat Writer / Columnist
notes from Rojas - JD doing “really good job” at 3B, Lindor/DiSarcina have been helpful - Stroman in line for second reg season game, nothing set in stone - Gsellman competing, Rojas likes his long-man capability - Guillorme available today - Lugo responding well to treatmentBeat Writer / Columnist
