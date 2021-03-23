Mack's Mock Pick #51 - SS - Edwin Arroyo

I dont know what the final number will be. But I think the intent has always been to get a market-competitive deal done to lock up the player. They know Lindor is the best shortstop in the game, they know his price will only go up with a good year, and they gave up a lot too.

Tedkern michaelgbaron So do you still think Steve Cohen will sign Francisco Lindor to a long term deal say for $325-$340 for 10-12 years or does Lindor walk away like I think he will. That’s just my opinion I hope I’m wrong