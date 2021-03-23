New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Spring training roundup: Francisco Lindor homers as New York Mets beat Miami Marlins
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 6m
Francisco Lindor belted his fourth homer of the spring to help the New York Mets record a 5-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Port St.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Lindor and Davis go yard as Mets defeat the Marlins 5-3 | Mets vs Marlins Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 24m
The Mets defeat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Tuesday, with both Francisco Lindor and J.D. Davis hitting home runs. With a week and a half away from Opening Day, ...
24LiveBlog test
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 24m
This is a chat software test for our Game Chatters. Please leave a comment in the chat box that says what type of device you’re using and which browser.
No contract talks between Mets, Marcus Stroman | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 42m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto are in the middle of contract negotiations with the Mets, and team president Sandy Alderson this month mentioned Noah Syndergaard as anothe
Mets are ‘long way’ from naming their fifth starter - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets have just a handful of camp days left to complete a thorough look at their fifth starter options, and they plan on using every last moment to help them decide.
Some Early Thoughts on Mets Starting Pitching
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
As a lifelong baseball fan, I always look forward to the start of spring training. This year, of course, was extra special. The combination ...
Athletic genes push Nido after COVID bout
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
As Tomás Nido works to establish himself firmly as the second catcher on the Mets’ depth chart, he has some strong genetics on his side. Nido’s mother was an Olympic swimmer who represented Puerto Rico in the 1968 Summer Olympics. His uncle was a...
The Apple Showcase: It’s Time to Bring Back the Black
by: Michael Portanova — The Apple 2h
Now is the time to re-ignite that flame
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
are you really even a new yorker if you don’t get a smile on your face every time you come home to this?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ben Affleck staying true to his roots is what led to him wearing a Mets hat in "Gone Girl." There's always been a bond between Mets and Red Sox fans. We both know what it's like to despise everything about the Yankees organization. @LifeOfTimReilly https://t.co/F9LUgpL4VwSuper Fan
-
#Mets spring OPS leaders among qualified players: Pete Alonso: 1.234 Francisco Lindor: 1.074 Brandon Nimmo: .995 Kevin Pillar: .895 J.D. Davis: .804Blogger / Podcaster
-
What a great line from Pete. He and all of us can’t wait to have the crowds back at Citi Field.“2021 is all about resiliency.” @Mets slugger Pete Alonso can’t wait for fans to be back at @CitiField! The Polar Bear shares his personal and team goals with @WayneRandazzo and Ed Coleman NOW on WCBS 880. #LGM Listen Live: https://t.co/iIU1qH4RyJ https://t.co/M8ATT7hgYVTV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets will likely get quite a haul for Lindor, Conforto and Thor come July. And with all that money coming off the books, Steve can sign all the free agents for ‘22 plus the Mets will have reloaded Brodie’s barren farm system. We should almost root for ten games under!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Joey Lucchesi is averaging 91 mph on his sinker among tracked pitches this spring. That's a 1.1 mph ⬆️ compared to 2020. He's also locating the pitch lower in the zone compared to last season, with an avg. height of 2.16 ft (left photo) compared to 2.57 ft (right). #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets