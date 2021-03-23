New York Mets
Mets’ Pete Alonso thrilled with ‘consistent’ spring swing
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE — Two years after earning a major league roster spot with inspired play in spring training, Pete Alonso is again a March beast that can’t be ignored. It’s not to suggest the
Pete Alonso feels confident in complete performance heading into season | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 15m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With less than a week of spring training remaining, one of the surest signals of Pete Alonso’s impressive camp has to do with his number of fingers. Across his 44 plate appearan
Spring training roundup: Francisco Lindor homers as New York Mets beat Miami Marlins
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 2h
Francisco Lindor belted his fourth homer of the spring to help the New York Mets record a 5-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Port St.
Lindor and Davis go yard as Mets defeat the Marlins 5-3 | Mets vs Marlins Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
The Mets defeat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Tuesday, with both Francisco Lindor and J.D. Davis hitting home runs. With a week and a half away from Opening Day, ...
Mets are ‘long way’ from naming their fifth starter - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
The Mets have just a handful of camp days left to complete a thorough look at their fifth starter options, and they plan on using every last moment to help them decide.
Some Early Thoughts on Mets Starting Pitching
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
As a lifelong baseball fan, I always look forward to the start of spring training. This year, of course, was extra special. The combination ...
Athletic genes push Nido after COVID bout
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
As Tomás Nido works to establish himself firmly as the second catcher on the Mets’ depth chart, he has some strong genetics on his side. Nido’s mother was an Olympic swimmer who represented Puerto Rico in the 1968 Summer Olympics. His uncle was a...
