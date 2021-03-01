New York Mets
Mets: On How And Why Dellin Betances May Be On His Way Of Of Town
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Mets reliever Dellin Betances has not pitched effectively (2021 Spring Training included) since 2018. Will he ever be that dominant again?
Luis Rojas says Mets lineup beginning to take shape | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 17m
The Mets' lineup to start Wednesday afternoon's spring-training game against the St. Louis Cardinals looks eerily similar to what it might be come Opening Day
Corey Oswalt Allows One Run in First Spring Start
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 26m
The New York Mets were originally planning to start Taijuan Walker in Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but ended up scratching him hours before the contest. Walker instead chose t
Corey Oswalt's three strikeouts | 03/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 26m
Corey Oswalt holds the Cardinals to one run on two hits across four innings of work in Spring Training with three strikeouts
Luis Rojas quiets Dellin Betances DFA speculation
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 35m
Luis Rojas (somewhat) quiets speculation of Dellin Betances not making Opening Day roster, saying that the struggling righty is part of the Mets bullpen.
Mike's Mets - Some Early Thoughts on Mets Starting Pitching
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos As a lifelong baseball fan, I always look forward to the start of spring training. This year, of course, was extra spec...
MLB award predictions 2021: MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year picks
by: Tyler Arthur — Franchise Sports 2h
MLB award predictions 2021. Picks for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year in American League and National League. AL, NL predictions.
Spring Training Recap 2021: March 23 - Pitcher List
by: Natan Cristol-Deman — Pitcher List 2h
Everything you need to know about yesterday's spring training news and performances.
RT @lindseyadler: Editors are the line of defense between raw work and readers. They see a story forensically after you've completely lost track of what it says. My editor basically serves as the bumpers that keep me on track. Writers who hate editors are self-important buffoons. https://t.co/EnJJWJtUWSBeat Writer / Columnist
Is there a Mets reliever having a better spring than Miguel Castro? Should be absolutely no question given high leverage situations over Familia/Betances.Beat Writer / Columnist
He’s also getting an insane amount of whiffs on his slider this spring. Of his tracked pitches, Castro has an insane 88% whiff rate on his slider! #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedMiguel Castro this Spring for the Mets: 5.1 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 7 K He averaged 98.9 mph on his fastball today (up from 98.1 last season).Blogger / Podcaster
I don't know. Feel like Betances will top out around 94 all season at best.. let's see what eventually happens..Dellin Betances, who threw a scoreless inning, sat around 91-92 when throwing his hardest today. The more he pitches, he believes the velocity “will gradually increase as the season goes on.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Final line on Max Kranick today vs. Atlanta: 1.2 ip, 1 h, 0 r, 0 bb, 1 k, 25 pitches, 15 strikes. Gave up a double to Pablo Sandoval; struck out Austin Riley. Topped out at 96.5 mph (potentially aided by pent-up Braves frustrations acquired through a lifetime of Mets fandom).Beat Writer / Columnist
Oh cripes. Luis Guillorme just botched a popup at third. This coming after a first inning error. Not the greatest afternoon for Guillorme. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
