New York Mets

Film Room
Corey Oswalt's three strikeouts | 03/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

Corey Oswalt holds the Cardinals to one run on two hits across four innings of work in Spring Training with three strikeouts

Metro News
Luis Rojas says Mets lineup beginning to take shape | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 17m

The Mets' lineup to start Wednesday afternoon's spring-training game against the St. Louis Cardinals looks eerily similar to what it might be come Opening Day

Mets Merized
Corey Oswalt Allows One Run in First Spring Start

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 26m

The New York Mets were originally planning to start Taijuan Walker in Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but ended up scratching him hours before the contest. Walker instead chose t

WFAN
Luis Rojas quiets Dellin Betances DFA speculation

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 35m

Luis Rojas (somewhat) quiets speculation of Dellin Betances not making Opening Day roster, saying that the struggling righty is part of the Mets bullpen.

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - Some Early Thoughts on Mets Starting Pitching

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 1h

  By  Mike Steffanos As a lifelong baseball fan, I always look forward to the start of spring training. This year, of course, was extra spec...

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: On How And Why Dellin Betances May Be On His Way Of Of Town

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

Mets reliever Dellin Betances has not pitched effectively (2021 Spring Training included) since 2018. Will he ever be that dominant again?

Franchise Sports
MLB award predictions 2021: MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year picks

by: Tyler Arthur Franchise Sports 2h

MLB award predictions 2021. Picks for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year in American League and National League. AL, NL predictions.

Pitcher List
Spring Training Recap 2021: March 23 - Pitcher List

by: Natan Cristol-Deman Pitcher List 2h

Everything you need to know about yesterday's spring training news and performances.

    Tim Healey @timbhealey 6m
    RT @lindseyadler: Editors are the line of defense between raw work and readers. They see a story forensically after you've completely lost track of what it says. My editor basically serves as the bumpers that keep me on track. Writers who hate editors are self-important buffoons. https://t.co/EnJJWJtUWS
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 6m
    Is there a Mets reliever having a better spring than Miguel Castro? Should be absolutely no question given high leverage situations over Familia/Betances.
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 11m
    He’s also getting an insane amount of whiffs on his slider this spring. Of his tracked pitches, Castro has an insane 88% whiff rate on his slider! #Mets #LGM @Metsmerized
    Michael Mayer
    Miguel Castro this Spring for the Mets: 5.1 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 7 K He averaged 98.9 mph on his fastball today (up from 98.1 last season).
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 11m
    I don't know. Feel like Betances will top out around 94 all season at best.. let's see what eventually happens..
    Justin Toscano
    Dellin Betances, who threw a scoreless inning, sat around 91-92 when throwing his hardest today. The more he pitches, he believes the velocity “will gradually increase as the season goes on.”
    Conor Foley @RailRidersTT 13m
    Final line on Max Kranick today vs. Atlanta: 1.2 ip, 1 h, 0 r, 0 bb, 1 k, 25 pitches, 15 strikes. Gave up a double to Pablo Sandoval; struck out Austin Riley. Topped out at 96.5 mph (potentially aided by pent-up Braves frustrations acquired through a lifetime of Mets fandom).
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 14m
    Oh cripes. Luis Guillorme just botched a popup at third. This coming after a first inning error. Not the greatest afternoon for Guillorme. #Mets
