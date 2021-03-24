Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jordan Yamamoto Optioned, Three Others Reassigned

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 36m

The Mets announced on Wednesday that they made four subtractions from major league camp. Right-handed starting pitcher Corey Oswalt, catcher Bruce Maxwell, and infielder Brandon Drury have all be

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - WHAT MIGHT THE METS' ROSTER LOOK LIKE HEADING NORTH?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 30m

We're getting real, real close to the regular season, which is hopefully - well, regular. 2020 was the most irregular season ever - let's do...

Mets Junkies
Mets send down Yamamoto

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 35m

Jordan Yamamoto has been sent down to MiLB camp today. The Hawaiian born right-hander had an impressive spring as he was in competition for a spot in the rotation. Although he’s only pitched in three games, he does owns a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings...

Film Room
Luis Rojas on the Mets' bullpen | 03/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 37m

Luis Rojas discusses the work some key guys like Dellin Betances and Miguel Castro have put in this spring and what it means for the bullpen

Lohud
NY Mets: Opening Day lineup option, Dellin Betances and the rotation

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 53m

The Mets gave an early indication of their Opening Day lineup, but how will the pitching staff play out with Dellin Betances.

MLB Trade Rumors
Latest On Mets’ Rotation

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets announced a few noteworthy roster moves Wednesday, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. New York cut right-handers Corey Oswalt &hellip;

MLB: Mets.com
Notes: Taijuan's NFT; sim game for deGrom

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

Over the past few months, Taijuan Walker -- like so many people around the globe -- has become curious about cryptocurrency and other 21st-century investment vehicles. That interest expanded into the wildly popular world of nonfungible tokens, or...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets option Jordan Yamamoto to Triple-A, reassign three other players

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets’ Opening Day rotation appears to be lined up now.

