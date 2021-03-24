New York Mets
Francisco Lindor’s red-hot Mets spring continues
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Observations from the Mets’ 3-0 spring training loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday. Francisco fresh Francisco Lindor continued his recent torrid play, reaching base twice in a 1-for-3
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets pitch well but get shutout
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 10m
The Mets lost to the Cardinals this afternoon, unfortunately this loss came in the form of a shutout. The starters continue to look great, but it’s pretty obvious that the position players are a tick behind, and that’s to be expected. Pitching Lines:
Mets trying to settle bullpen as spring training nears its end | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
JUPITER, Fla. — Among the Mets’ agenda items in these final days of spring training: Figure out who will be in the bullpen. There is at least one spot — and potentially several spots — up for grabs. T
Mets still have 'a couple' of spots open in bullpen - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Some question marks still remain for the Mets, particularly with open spots up for grabs in the bullpen, as they work on finalizing the Opening Day roster.
Tom Brennan - WHAT MIGHT THE METS' ROSTER LOOK LIKE HEADING NORTH?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 4h
We're getting real, real close to the regular season, which is hopefully - well, regular. 2020 was the most irregular season ever - let's do...
Jordan Yamamoto Optioned, Three Others Reassigned
by: Connor Grey — Mets Merized Online 4h
The Mets announced on Wednesday that they made four subtractions from major league camp. Right-handed starting pitcher Corey Oswalt, catcher Bruce Maxwell, and infielder Brandon Drury have all be
Luis Rojas on the Mets' bullpen | 03/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Luis Rojas discusses the work some key guys like Dellin Betances and Miguel Castro have put in this spring and what it means for the bullpen
NY Mets: Opening Day lineup option, Dellin Betances and the rotation
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4h
The Mets gave an early indication of their Opening Day lineup, but how will the pitching staff play out with Dellin Betances.
