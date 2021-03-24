Do Not Sell My Personal Information

12 Spring Training stat lines that matter

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 17m

Parsing Spring Training statistics and trying to figure out which ones matter and which ones don't is a yearly exercise. Time to dive into the numbers for 2021. The big question: Which top spring performers will carry over that performance into the...

centerfieldmaz
L.J. Mazzilli - Lee Mazzilli's Son (2013-2017)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 29m

Lee Louis Mazzilli Jr. was born September 6th, 1990 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Known as L.J. he has a twin sister Lacey, as well as a...

New York Post
Mets’ fifth starter battle starting to come into focus

by: Mike Puma New York Post 33m

JUPITER, Fla. — The battle for the fifth spot in the Mets rotation narrowed Wednesday, with two candidates removed from the competition. Jordan Yamamoto and Corey Oswalt both departed major league

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets pitch well but get shutout

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets lost to the Cardinals this afternoon, unfortunately this loss came in the form of a shutout. The starters continue to look great, but it’s pretty obvious that the position players are a tick behind, and that’s to be expected. Pitching Lines:

Newsday
Mets trying to settle bullpen as spring training nears its end | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

JUPITER, Fla. — Among the Mets’ agenda items in these final days of spring training: Figure out who will be in the bullpen. There is at least one spot — and potentially several spots — up for grabs. T

Daily News
Mets still have 'a couple' of spots open in bullpen - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

Some question marks still remain for the Mets, particularly with open spots up for grabs in the bullpen, as they work on finalizing the Opening Day roster.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - WHAT MIGHT THE METS' ROSTER LOOK LIKE HEADING NORTH?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 5h

We're getting real, real close to the regular season, which is hopefully - well, regular. 2020 was the most irregular season ever - let's do...

Mets Merized
Jordan Yamamoto Optioned, Three Others Reassigned

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 5h

The Mets announced on Wednesday that they made four subtractions from major league camp. Right-handed starting pitcher Corey Oswalt, catcher Bruce Maxwell, and infielder Brandon Drury have all be

