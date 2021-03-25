New York Mets
Mets reportedly ‘prepared to spend big’ amid contract negotiations with Lindor and Conforto
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets were pretty aggressive during the offseason, bidding on just about every top free agent available. They were in on George Springer and Trevor Bauer, but a trade ended up being their most important move. And when all is said and done,
Press release: 03.25 - Mets roster move
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
FLUSHING, N.Y., March 25, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has released RHP Tommy Hunter. The Mets now have 39 players in major league camp.
Out of Left Field: ‘Poetry in Motion’ and Other Adages, Maxims and Sayings
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 16m
Every time I turn around during the last few afternoons, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is getting something done. He just doubled not five minutes ago (2:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon) wit
MLB 2021 Predictions: Padres, Yankees, Brewers, Mets, And A Few More
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 19m
With a full MLB 2021 season upon us, there is once again the anticipation of the unknown. Here are few things to think about though...
Hunter opts out
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 31m
Tim Healey is reporting that it’s looking like that veteran right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter has opted out of his deal with the Mets. Hunter appeared in five games this spring and pitched to a 3.60 ERA. The righty had a 1-1 record in 5.0 innings...
Tommy Hunter Opts Out Of Mets Contract
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 39m
Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter exercised an opt-out clause in his deal with the Mets and is now a free agent. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
New York Mets choose their fifth starter to start the season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Just a few hours after implying they would wait until closer the start of the regular season to officially name a fifth starter, the New York Mets reversed course and all but appointed left-hander Joey Lucchesi as the last member of the rotation for...
Matt Harvey gets another MLB chance with Orioles
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 2h
The Dark Knight returns, one more time. Former Mets All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey has earned another comeback bid after the Baltimore Orioles selected his contract for 2021 and added him to their
Legendary NFL, MLB, NBA broadcaster announces retirement after half a century calling games - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Perhaps his greatest call was Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk's walk-off home run against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series.
