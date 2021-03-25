New York Mets
New York Mets choose their fifth starter to start the season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Just a few hours after implying they would wait until closer the start of the regular season to officially name a fifth starter, the New York Mets reversed course and all but appointed left-hander Joey Lucchesi as the last member of the rotation for...
Mike's Mets - Cracking Down on Sticky Stuff, Hefner's Positive Impact
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 5m
By Mike Steffanos Last year before the start of spring training, there was talk that MLB would be cracking down on the use of substances ...
Press release: 03.25 - Mets roster move
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 11m
FLUSHING, N.Y., March 25, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has released RHP Tommy Hunter. The Mets now have 39 players in major league camp.
Out of Left Field: ‘Poetry in Motion’ and Other Adages, Maxims and Sayings
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 22m
Every time I turn around during the last few afternoons, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is getting something done. He just doubled not five minutes ago (2:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon) wit
MLB 2021 Predictions: Padres, Yankees, Brewers, Mets, And A Few More
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 25m
With a full MLB 2021 season upon us, there is once again the anticipation of the unknown. Here are few things to think about though...
Hunter opts out
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 37m
Tim Healey is reporting that it’s looking like that veteran right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter has opted out of his deal with the Mets. Hunter appeared in five games this spring and pitched to a 3.60 ERA. The righty had a 1-1 record in 5.0 innings...
Tommy Hunter Opts Out Of Mets Contract
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 45m
Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter exercised an opt-out clause in his deal with the Mets and is now a free agent. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Matt Harvey gets another MLB chance with Orioles
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 2h
The Dark Knight returns, one more time. Former Mets All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey has earned another comeback bid after the Baltimore Orioles selected his contract for 2021 and added him to their
