Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
60149254_thumbnail

Tommy Hunter Opts Out Of Mets Contract

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 46m

Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter exercised an opt-out clause in his deal with the Mets and is now a free agent. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
60150328_thumbnail

Mike's Mets - Cracking Down on Sticky Stuff, Hefner's Positive Impact

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 5m

  By  Mike Steffanos Last year before the start of spring training, there was talk that MLB would be cracking down on the use of substances ...

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: 03.25 - Mets roster move

by: N/A MLB: Mets 11m

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 25, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has released RHP Tommy Hunter. The Mets now have 39 players in major league camp.

Mets Merized
60149836_thumbnail

Out of Left Field: ‘Poetry in Motion’ and Other Adages, Maxims and Sayings

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 22m

Every time I turn around during the last few afternoons, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is getting something done. He just doubled not five minutes ago (2:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon) wit

Reflections On Baseball
60149746_thumbnail

MLB 2021 Predictions: Padres, Yankees, Brewers, Mets, And A Few More

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 26m

With a full MLB 2021 season upon us, there is once again the anticipation of the unknown. Here are few things to think about though...

Mets Junkies
60149442_thumbnail

Hunter opts out

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 37m

Tim Healey is reporting that it’s looking like that veteran right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter has opted out of his deal with the Mets. Hunter appeared in five games this spring and pitched to a 3.60 ERA. The righty had a 1-1 record in 5.0 innings...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Empire Sports Media
58535989_thumbnail

New York Mets choose their fifth starter to start the season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

Just a few hours after implying they would wait until closer the start of the regular season to officially name a fifth starter, the New York Mets reversed course and all but appointed left-hander Joey Lucchesi as the last member of the rotation for...

New York Post
60147403_thumbnail

Matt Harvey gets another MLB chance with Orioles

by: Peter Botte New York Post 2h

The Dark Knight returns, one more time. Former Mets All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey has earned another comeback bid after the Baltimore Orioles selected his contract for 2021 and added him to their

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets