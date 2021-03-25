Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
MLB 2021 Predictions: Padres, Yankees, Brewers, Mets, And A Few More

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 17m

With a full MLB 2021 season upon us, there is once again the anticipation of the unknown. Here are few things to think about though...

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: 03.25 - Mets roster move

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 25, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has released RHP Tommy Hunter. The Mets now have 39 players in major league camp.

Mets Merized
Out of Left Field: ‘Poetry in Motion’ and Other Adages, Maxims and Sayings

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 14m

Every time I turn around during the last few afternoons, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is getting something done. He just doubled not five minutes ago (2:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon) wit

Mets Junkies
Hunter opts out

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 29m

Tim Healey is reporting that it’s looking like that veteran right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter has opted out of his deal with the Mets. Hunter appeared in five games this spring and pitched to a 3.60 ERA. The righty had a 1-1 record in 5.0 innings...

MLB Trade Rumors
Tommy Hunter Opts Out Of Mets Contract

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 37m

Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter exercised an opt-out clause in his deal with the Mets and is now a free agent. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets choose their fifth starter to start the season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

Just a few hours after implying they would wait until closer the start of the regular season to officially name a fifth starter, the New York Mets reversed course and all but appointed left-hander Joey Lucchesi as the last member of the rotation for...

New York Post
Matt Harvey gets another MLB chance with Orioles

by: Peter Botte New York Post 2h

The Dark Knight returns, one more time. Former Mets All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey has earned another comeback bid after the Baltimore Orioles selected his contract for 2021 and added him to their

nj.com
Legendary NFL, MLB, NBA broadcaster announces retirement after half a century calling games - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Perhaps his greatest call was Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk's walk-off home run against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series.

