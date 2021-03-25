New York Mets
Pitcher Gio Gonzalez retires after 13 major league seasons | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons.The 35-year-old left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance, al
Carlos Collazo 2021 MLB Draft Prospects Chat (3/25/2021) (Subscriber Exclusive)
by: Carlos Collazo — Baseball America 26m
Carlos Collazo answers questions for the 2021 draft regarding Marcelo Mayer's offensive upside, which Vandy hurler will reach the majors first and much more.
MMO Exclusive: Marcus Stroman Talks Baseball, Life, and Everything In-Between
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1h
Marcus Stroman came over to the Mets prior to the trade deadline in 2019. After pitching for them down the stretch that year, Stroman chose to opt out of the shortened 2020 season, but re-
Mack's Mock Pick # 53 - OF - Daylen Lile
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Daylen Lile Mack's spin - Many scouts say that Lile is the best pure prep hitter in the upcoming draft. His speed should keep him in cent...
AL & NL Pennant Betting Splits: Yankees, Mets responsible for large share of market
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 3h
The Yankees and Mets both possess a large market share for the American League and National League pennant betting splits.
Mets' roster is taking shape | 03/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
The Mets' roster is taking shape, with rotation and bench battles coming into focus for 2021 | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
Tommy Hunter released from minor league contract by Mets
by: AP — USA Today 3h
Right-hander Tommy Hunter was released from a minor league contract by the New York Mets
Why the Mets lineup can be ‘holy crap’ terrifying: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3h
“Jeff McNeil is hitting sixth. Do you know how good your freaking lineup is when Jeff McNeil is hitting sixth?” The quote is from a top NL executive when asked a simple question: What do you
If you still have some love for Matt Harvey, this is a good read. Hoping for nothing but the best for him. #Mets #LGM #LFGM@IBWAA Matt Harvey making the Orioles Opening Day roster is a story of perseverance https://t.co/mfGpGWbVKWBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DukeCastiglione: Gates opened at 5:30. And at 5:42 pm a few fans already in the building. First time that’s happened in this building since March 2020 #wcvb https://t.co/228I0AYXWRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Among 32 pitchers who have tossed a min. 75 regular-season innings at Citi Field, Gio Gonzalez owns the lowest ERA at 1.83. @Metsmerized @Mets #Mets #LGMGio Gonzalez's excellent career: 13 seasons in the big leagues 1,933 innings 1,860 strikeouts Career ERA of 3.70 2 All-Star appearances Third place in Cy voting 2012, 6th in 2017. A 21-win season in 2012 9 straight seasons of 10 or more wins Perpetually genial, self-deprecating.Blogger / Podcaster
Gio Gonzalez's excellent career: 13 seasons in the big leagues 1,933 innings 1,860 strikeouts Career ERA of 3.70 2 All-Star appearances Third place in Cy voting 2012, 6th in 2017. A 21-win season in 2012 9 straight seasons of 10 or more wins Perpetually genial, self-deprecating.Beat Writer / Columnist
Few observations on Marcus Stroman this spring: - He's increased his avg. release extension by over 4 inches from 2019 (5.5 feet to 5.9 feet this spring). - He's also throwing closer to the center of the rubber (-1.52 ft in '19, left pic, to -0.92 in '21, right). @STR0 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
BNNY at 6. Yankees and Mets talk.Beat Writer / Columnist
