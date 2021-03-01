What a sad, awful thing. Mike Bell was widely respected and had made an impact around MLB in front offices and on the field. Condolences to his father, Buddy, himself a tremendous person, his mother, Gloria, his wife and their children, and the rest of his family. Just crushing.

Minnesota Twins The entire Minnesota Twins organization is saddened by the death of current bench coach Mike Bell, who passed away today at the age of 46 from cancer. At the request of the Bell family, we will play tonight’s game in honor of Mike. https://t.co/3Eq2N08aUO