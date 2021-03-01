New York Mets
James McCann's RBI single | 03/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
James McCann gets the Mets on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the bottom of the 2nd inning
David Peterson K's two in start | 03/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
Mets pitcher David Peterson strikes out two Nationals in his latest Spring Training start, allowing two earned runs over six solid innings
Mets to experiment with opener in Saturday's exhibition game | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 53m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For the Mets, their exhibition game Saturday against the Astros will be an experiment. They are strongly considering using lefthander Joey Lucchesi as their No. 5 starter in pla
Noah Syndergaard Hits 97 MPH in Latest Bullpen Session
by: Connor Grey — Mets Merized Online 3h
Noah Syndergaard completed another successful bullpen session on Friday afternoon. He reached 97 mph after topping out at 96 mph last week.According to a Tweet from Newsday's Tim Healey, Mets
What Needs to Happen
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
I was doing the dishes and some laundry this morning, two fairly necessary but quite boring tasks. We have a Google Hub Max in the kitchen s...
Jacob deGrom excited to see new-look Mets lineup in action
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
Jacob deGrom, often starved for run support, excited to see new-look Mets lineup in action come next week when he takes the mound for Opening Day.
Gameday: Mets Vs. Nationals 6:10 PM 3/26/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Mets take on the Washington Nationals in Port St. Lucie at 6:10 PM. Today’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo CF; Francisco Lindor...
Mets look primed for success after spring
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
Like most teams, the Mets endured their share of injuries and other issues throughout Spring Training -- such is the reality of baseball in March. But by and large, they came through the bulk of camp unscathed, setting themselves up for a year...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 3/26/21
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
David Peterson suits up for an evening tune-up against Washington.
