New York Mets

Film Room
David Peterson K's two in start | 03/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1m

Mets pitcher David Peterson strikes out two Nationals in his latest Spring Training start, allowing two earned runs over six solid innings

Newsday
Mets to experiment with opener in Saturday's exhibition game | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 46m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For the Mets, their exhibition game Saturday against the Astros will be an experiment. They are strongly considering using lefthander Joey Lucchesi as their No. 5 starter in pla

Mets Merized
Noah Syndergaard Hits 97 MPH in Latest Bullpen Session

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 2h

Noah Syndergaard completed another successful bullpen session on Friday afternoon. He reached 97 mph after topping out at 96 mph last week.According to a Tweet from Newsday's Tim Healey, Mets

Mike's Mets
What Needs to Happen

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

I was doing the dishes and some laundry this morning, two fairly necessary but quite boring tasks. We have a Google Hub Max in the kitchen s...

WFAN
Jacob deGrom excited to see new-look Mets lineup in action

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 3h

Jacob deGrom, often starved for run support, excited to see new-look Mets lineup in action come next week when he takes the mound for Opening Day.

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Nationals 6:10 PM 3/26/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

    The Mets take on the Washington Nationals in Port St. Lucie at 6:10 PM.  Today’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo CF; Francisco Lindor...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets look primed for success after spring

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3h

Like most teams, the Mets endured their share of injuries and other issues throughout Spring Training -- such is the reality of baseball in March. But by and large, they came through the bulk of camp unscathed, setting themselves up for a year...

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 3/26/21

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

David Peterson suits up for an evening tune-up against Washington.

