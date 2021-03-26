New York Mets
Mets, Francisco Lindor don't yet have extension deal: source - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 2h
This one might just come down to the wire.
Edwin Diaz eager to silence any Mets’ worries for real
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 16m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Edwin Diaz still has three days of spring training to consider, but admits the thought of entering Thursday night’s game to protect a Mets lead is tantalizing. It will be
Mets Pitchers Falter Late in 7-3 Loss to Nationals
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 24m
The New York Mets dropped their final spring training night-game to the Nationals, losing 7-3 under the lights in Port St. Lucie. David Peterson had a solid start, but the Mets bullpen struggled a
Cohen crowdsources Lindor offers on Twitter
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 46m
Breaking from his low profile of recent weeks, Mets owner Steve Cohen chimed in about the Francisco Lindor extension negotiations early Friday evening with a tweet: “What do you think Lindor will accept? I’m going to crowdsource the answer.” Most...
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets lose to Nationals
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The Mets hosted the Nationals in today’s contest and unfortunately they took a 7-3 loss. Peterson threw the ball well today as McCann drove in a run, as well. Pitching Lines: David Peterson: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. 3.75 ERA Breakdown: With...
New York Mets: Peterson Pitches Well, Bullpen Not So Much in 7-3 Loss
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets have some questions behind their quartet of top-tier relievers, and Robert Gsellman and Stephen Tarpley continued to heighten the need for reliable middle relievers. After a scoreless seventh inning, the Washington Nationals...
Mets owner decides to 'crowdsource' Lindor extension
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 2h
And they say Major League Baseball teams don't negotiate in public.New York Mets owner and billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen took to Twitter on Friday to ask fans how much money they think it'll take to get superstar shortstop Francisco...
David Peterson K's two in start | 03/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets pitcher David Peterson strikes out two Nationals in his latest Spring Training start, allowing two earned runs over six solid innings
