New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Peterson Pitches Well, Bullpen Not So Much in 7-3 Loss

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets have some questions behind their quartet of top-tier relievers, and Robert Gsellman and Stephen Tarpley continued to heighten the need for reliable middle relievers. After a scoreless seventh inning, the Washington Nationals...

New York Post
Edwin Diaz eager to silence any Mets’ worries for real

by: Mike Puma New York Post 16m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Edwin Diaz still has three days of spring training to consider, but admits the thought of entering Thursday night’s game to protect a Mets lead is tantalizing. It will be

Mets Merized
Mets Pitchers Falter Late in 7-3 Loss to Nationals

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 24m

The New York Mets dropped their final spring training night-game to the Nationals, losing 7-3 under the lights in Port St. Lucie. David Peterson had a solid start, but the Mets bullpen struggled a

MLB: Mets.com
Cohen crowdsources Lindor offers on Twitter

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 47m

Breaking from his low profile of recent weeks, Mets owner Steve Cohen chimed in about the Francisco Lindor extension negotiations early Friday evening with a tweet: “What do you think Lindor will accept? I’m going to crowdsource the answer.” Most...

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets lose to Nationals

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

The Mets hosted the Nationals in today’s contest and unfortunately they took a 7-3 loss. Peterson threw the ball well today as McCann drove in a run, as well. Pitching Lines: David Peterson: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. 3.75 ERA Breakdown: With...

Daily News
Mets, Francisco Lindor don't yet have extension deal: source - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 2h

This one might just come down to the wire.

The Score
Mets owner decides to 'crowdsource' Lindor extension

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 2h

And they say Major League Baseball teams don't negotiate in public.New York Mets owner and billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen took to Twitter on Friday to ask fans how much money they think it'll take to get superstar shortstop Francisco...

Film Room
David Peterson K's two in start | 03/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets pitcher David Peterson strikes out two Nationals in his latest Spring Training start, allowing two earned runs over six solid innings

