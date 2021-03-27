Dellin Betances and cutting your losses

The attached graphic says you only need one of the three. The tweet makes it sound like you need all three. Should be a fun day for the Mets social media person.

New York Mets https://t.co/05Yu6UnMnR To enter @ CitiField this season, ticketed guests will be responsible for obtaining: Full vaccination ✅ Negative PCR COVID test (within 72 hours of game) ✅ Negative COVID Antigen test (within 6 hours of game) ✅ For more info 👉 https://t.co/bF4jKFOq9C