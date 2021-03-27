New York Mets
Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Astros, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
HOUSTON ASTROS (6-13) vs. NEW YORK METS (10-10)Saturday, March 27, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park • Port St. Lucie, FLRHP Bryan Abreu (1-0, 3.68) vs. RHP Jacob Barnes (0-1, 5.40)WPIX, WBCS
Fans shelling out big bucks for Yankees, Mets home openers
by: Rich Calder — New York Post 1m
Mets and Yankee fans are getting grand-slammed — in their wallets — as they try to buy rare tickets for their teams’ home openers. As fans return to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field for the
Mets Injury Updates: Arodys Vizcaino, Drew Smith
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 48m
Mets' manager Luis Rojas said on Saturday that right-hander Arodys Vizcaino, who had been dealing with elbow soreness, threw 15 pitches to a batter in a live BP session on Thursday, and that he "l
Jarred Kelenic reassignment means Mariners aren't even hiding service time manipulation
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 1h
Jarred Kelenic is a future star for the Mariners, who have not been to the playoffs since 2001. The centerpiece of the trade in which Seattle dumped Robinson Canó’s salary on the Mets, Kelenic came to spring training this year, got a real, not just...
Gameday: Mets Vs. Astros 1:10 PM 3/27/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets take on the Houston Astros in Port St. Lucie at 1:10 PM. your browser does not support IFRAMEs
Open Thread: Mets vs. Astros, 3/27/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Jacob Barnes will serve as the opener in today’s game.
Mets News: Jacob Barnes, Joey Lucchesi opener combo coming too late in spring
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
On Saturday, March 27, the New York Mets will start the game with Jacob Barnes on the mound and Joey Lucchesi pitching behind him. This is newsworthy becau...
David Peterson is now a crucial piece to Mets rotation
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
David Peterson, now a crucial piece to the Mets starting rotation following the hamstring injury to Carlos Carrasco, impressed in spring finale.
We are still curious about Sidd Finch all these years later - New York Daily News
by: Anthony McCarron — NY Daily News 3h
The day the famous Sports Illustrated story about the Mets and a phenom pitcher hit newsstands, telephones all over New York started ringing.
Tweets
RT @AuschwitzMuseum: 27 March 1933 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Jetty Pront, was born in Amsterdam. A daughter of Sophia and Julius. She was murdered in a gas chamber in #Auschwitz on 27 January 1944. https://t.co/YRMHlRshfaBeat Writer / Columnist
Very impressive performances by Jacob Barnes and Joey Lucchesi today. With Lucchesi in particular, he has a 90-92 mph fastball, but 1) the deceptive motion speeds that pitch up to the eye, 2) That churve is an equalizer for him, and makes that fastball even better. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @LaVidaBaseball: Pablo Sandoval makes the #Braves Opening Day roster. 📸: @jeanfruthBeat Writer / Columnist
Francisco Lindor just made a $300m defensive play. It would’ve been a $340m play if he had been able to throw the runner out at first. Oh, and a nice scoop by Pete Alonso. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Ordoñez-level play. this is gonna be fun..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SheridanFinAid: @RisingAppleBlog McWilliams is extremely intriguing. Szapucki, might have something there. Kilome, I vote for spending the year in Triple-A building arm strength.Blogger / Podcaster
