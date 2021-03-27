New York Mets
Mike Montgomery still in hunt for 5th spot with Mets - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 1h
If the Mets fifth starter role is in fact a competition, then Joey Lucchesi has the inside track. But Luis Rojas still sees Mike Montgomery as a viable option to join the Mets rotation.
Notes: Mets try opener; Smith, Alonso HRs
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
As a player ostensibly still fighting for a spot on the Mets’ 26-man roster, Jacob Barnes was never going to say no to another chance to prove himself. So when Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner approached Barnes about serving as an opener for...
Mets opener test with Barnes and Lucchesi works in win over Astros
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 9m
The Mets had one day to test out using an opener, and the pairing of Jacob Barnes and Joey Lucchesi appears to be a good one.
Mets Win 8-3 in Final Spring Matchup Against Astros
by: Aaron Valentino — Mets Merized Online 42m
The Mets faced the Houston Astros for the final time this spring and won by a final score of 8-3. The Mets bats continue to stay hot. On the MoundThe Mets have expressed a couple of times thi
Mets Blast Houston in Spring Matchup
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
3/27/21: Dom Smith homered twice, Pete Alonso crushed a two-run homer to back Joey Lucchesi’s solid outing in a 8-3 Mets win.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...
Jerry Blevins fans Hinojosa | 03/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Jerry Blevins uses a nasty off-speed pitch to strike out C.J. Hinojosa to secure the Mets' 8-3 win over the Astros
Mack's Mock Pick #55 - RHP - Shane Panzini
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Shane Panzini RHP 6-3 220 Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ) Mack's spin - I have this kid a lot higher than most...
Report: Mets hopeful of re-signing Francisco Lindor before start of season
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The New York Mets are reportedly hopeful of reaching an agreement on a contract extension with Francisco Lindor before Opening Day.
