Dominic Smith's 2nd home run | 03/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Dominic Smith sends a ball high to left field that carries over the wall for a home run, extending the Mets' lead to 8-2

MLB: Mets.com
Notes: Mets try opener; Smith, Alonso HRs

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

As a player ostensibly still fighting for a spot on the Mets’ 26-man roster, Jacob Barnes was never going to say no to another chance to prove himself. So when Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner approached Barnes about serving as an opener for...

Lohud
Mets opener test with Barnes and Lucchesi works in win over Astros

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 9m

The Mets had one day to test out using an opener, and the pairing of Jacob Barnes and Joey Lucchesi appears to be a good one.

Mets Merized
Mets Win 8-3 in Final Spring Matchup Against Astros

by: Aaron Valentino Mets Merized Online 42m

The Mets faced the Houston Astros for the final time this spring and won by a final score of 8-3. The Mets bats continue to stay hot. On the MoundThe Mets have expressed a couple of times thi

Mets Blast Houston in Spring Matchup

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

3/27/21: Dom Smith homered twice, Pete Alonso crushed a two-run homer to back Joey Lucchesi’s solid outing in a 8-3 Mets win.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...

Film Room
Jerry Blevins fans Hinojosa | 03/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Jerry Blevins uses a nasty off-speed pitch to strike out C.J. Hinojosa to secure the Mets' 8-3 win over the Astros

Daily News
Mike Montgomery still in hunt for 5th spot with Mets - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 1h

If the Mets fifth starter role is in fact a competition, then Joey Lucchesi has the inside track. But Luis Rojas still sees Mike Montgomery as a viable option to join the Mets rotation.

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick #55 - RHP - Shane Panzini

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Shane Panzini   RHP      6-3      220      Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ)     Mack's spin -  I have this kid a lot higher than most...

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Mets hopeful of re-signing Francisco Lindor before start of season

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 2h

The New York Mets are reportedly hopeful of reaching an agreement on a contract extension with Francisco Lindor before Opening Day.

